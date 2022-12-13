The acquisition of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft go ahead but sony and the antitrust investigations continue to throw a spanner in the works of the US multinational. The Redmond company is trying everything to be able to complete its agreements with Activision-Blizzard and, according to a rumor leaked on Bloombergit seems that recently promised Sony that call of Duty would remain in the catalogue PlayStation Plus for all interested rival console gamers.

At the moment Sony does not seem to be convinced yet. Call of Duty is one of the most successful IPs of recent years and leaving it in the hands of the “enemy” company evidently does not reassure the Japanese company much. As the UK antitrust investigation continues, Microsoft has also pledged to Nintendo that Call of Duty will also be present on its consoles for 10 years. Here is our article about it.

The lawsuit has been going on for months and we are all very curious to see how it will end; at the moment Microsoft has it in the game well 68.7 billion dollars in the trial but we are all hopeful that the various practices carried out to prove innocent will be enough to remove any suspicion from Sony and the antitrust.