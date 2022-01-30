Microsoft services repelled the most powerful DDoS attack in history with a peak traffic level of 3.47 terabits per second. This is reported on site corporations.

Azure DDoS Protection disclosed the incident data during the publication of the report for the third and fourth quarters of the year. According to experts, in November 2021, the company’s services struggled with an attack, the peak traffic level of which reached 3.47 terabits per second. In this case, programs launched by unknown people ensured the delivery of about 340 million packets per second.

According to Microsoft, the attack targeted an Azure customer in Asia. It came from about 10,000 sources around the world, including the US, China, South Korea, Russia, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Iran, Indonesia, and Taiwan. “We believe this is the largest attack ever known,” Azure DDoS Protection said.

Also in the second half of the year, the company’s services repelled DDoS attacks, in which the peak level of incoming traffic reached 3.25 and 2.5 terabits per second. Both attacks also targeted an Asian client of the corporation and lasted about 15 minutes.

Azure analysts have summed up that in the third and fourth quarters of the year, compared to the first half, the number of attacks on customers increased by 40 percent. On the day, Microsoft services reflected about 1955 attacks.

The previous largest DDoS attack in history was recorded by Microsoft in August 2021. In total, the attack lasted about ten minutes, and the peak traffic level reached 2.4 terabits per second.