Microsoft announced a series of reorganizations internal issues that also concern Xboxwith the videogame division going through some staff changes and above all role shifts with various promotions after theacquisition of Activision Blizzardsuch as Sarah Bond as president and Matt Booty as president leading the development teams, along with other changes to the organizational chart.

Phil Spencer remains at the top of the entire division as CEO of Microsoft Gaming, a role that was practically built for him as it previously did not exist within Microsoft, but with the arrival of Activision Blizzard within Xbox Game Studios it emerged the need for further changes in the upper levels of the division.

Matt Booty, previously responsible for Xbox Game Studios, is now president of Game Content and Studios, a role substantially similar to the one before, but also closer to other teams that previously operated with greater autonomy, such as ZeniMax and Bethesda. As for the latter, Jamie Leder still remains in the management role within ZeniMax, but under the direct control of Booty.