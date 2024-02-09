With each passing day, new information emerges that gives us insight into the future of Xbox. There has already been enough talk about all the clues that point to the launch of titles like HiFi Rush and starfield on PlayStation 5 and the Switch. Now, a change was recently discovered on the Xbox page that not only supports these rumors, but also reveals two more titles that would reach other platforms.

Recently, multiple were discovered that The Xbox Series X|S logo has been removed from the official Xbox pages. fable and Avowed, two of the most anticipated Xbox titles for the future. Instead, the “Console, PC and Cloud” message now appears for the Obsidian title, and “Console and PC” for the Playground Games work.

However, it is important to mention that in the Platforms section that appears on the same site, At the moment only mention is made of Xbox Series X|S and Windows 10/11, and the PlayStation 5 or the Switch does not appear. With a special Xbox presentation dedicated to the future of the Microsoft division, the possibility that the launch of these two titles, and others, on Sony and Nintendo platforms will soon be announced, is not ruled out.

Let us remember that, until now, rumors and reports have indicated that games that have been on the market for some time, such as HiFi Rush which arrived in early 2023, would be available on other platforms. Avowed and fable They could be the first titles to have a simultaneous launch on Xbox consoles and platforms from the other companies.

Although there is no official information at the moment, Rumors have indicated that Xbox could take a position similar to what PlayStation has with PC at the moment. That is, launch some of your games as a temporary exclusive on the Series X|S, and a year later publish them on the other consoles on the market. This way, they could continue making money after the original launch.

With a presentation focused on the future of Xbox planned for next week, It's only a matter of time before all our questions finally have a clear answer.. On related topics, production of the Series X|S could have come to an end. Likewise, a new clue emerges that points to Xbox as a third-party publisher.

Editor's Note:

Everything seems to indicate that we are entering a new era for the video game industry. Just as SEGA abandoned console production more than 20 years ago, Xbox suffers the same fate. However, this time there is no other company that plans to enter this medium, something that marks a before and after.

Via: Xbox