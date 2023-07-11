Today is important for the video game industry, since the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft in the USA, this by a judge who has given them the go-ahead. And now, the company has released a new statement on the networks to publicize the next step to follow.

In this message released by the president of Microsoft, Brad Smithit is mentioned that the final objective for the purchase of Activision Blizzard is to have a new audience with the CMA. And it is that this regulatory body that belongs to Great Britain did not approve the purchase at the time, so at the end of July we will know about a new verdict.

Here his statement:

More good news for Microsoft this morning after beating the FTC The CMA in the UK and Microsoft have reached a mutual agreement to pause any litigation in the UK The two parties are now working together to reach a final remedy / addressing concerns over the deal pic.twitter.com/z3Nbyffjql — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) July 11, 2023

Following today’s US court decision, our focus now turns to the UK. While we ultimately disagree with the CMA’s concerns, we are considering how the transaction could be modified to address those concerns in a way that is acceptable to the CMA.

All this means that at the end of July or beginning of August we will know the final closing of this deal.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Even if the CMA does not approve the purchase, in the end it will be the only organization that does not agree to the terms. So it is almost certain that this purchase will be held.