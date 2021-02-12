Microsoft has released a separate update to address a critical crash that causes crashes on Windows 10 computers when connecting to WPA3 Wi-Fi networks.

Microsoft fixes bugs and causes new ones with every Windows 10 update it releases. It seems something inherent to the development of the operating system and long-suffering users have already gotten used to this situation. Errors do not affect all consumers or machines equally and Microsoft must be recognized for its effort to improve the process and limit errors since it hit rock bottom with the disastrous 2018 versions. But they still exist …

Failures are repeated uncontrollably and randomly so delay Windows 10 updates until full stability is verified still a must-have technique for professional users, users who dedicate their equipment to production tasks or students who cannot afford to do without their equipment in times of lockdown and pandemics.

Wi-Fi networks in Windows 10 (WPA3)

Specifically, the error that concerns us was introduced after theThe recent cumulative updates for version 1909, the KB4598298 released on January 21, 2021 and KB4601315 on February 9. The error is critical and ends in a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). Occurs in the use of networks Wi-Fi in Windows 10, specifically on networks that use WPA3, the recommended wireless encryption protocol as it has the strongest security in the industry.

Error 0x7E is produced by nwifi.sys driver when the user accesses a Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 (WPA3) connection and is more likely to happen when the computer comes out of sleep or hibernation. Most Wi-Fi networks that use WPA2 or earlier encryption protocols are not affected.

Microsoft pointed out mitigation actions such as updating Windows 10 to the latest versions (although bugs have also been reported in them), the use of WPA2 encryption or that of wired Ethernet networks. Mere patches that did not resolve the primary flaw in Wi-Fi networks in Windows 10.

Finally, Microsoft has released an emergency patch that solves the issue and that it is recommended to implement. The update is KB5001028 and is available from Windows Update. It has also been published in the Microsoft Catalog for Windows 10 and Windows Server version 1903 and higher on x86 and ARM platforms. Just download the corresponding version and install the .msu file.