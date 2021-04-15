The outdated Windows 7 received an update. This is reported by Softpedia.

Update KB5001335 includes both security patches and minor operating system updates. In particular, a number of them fix certain bugs in the OS. For example, one of the released fixes directly affected Russian users. The update solves a bug due to which the system displayed the wrong time in the time zone of the city of Volgograd.

Also in the update we found a fix for the error of receiving cumulative updates for users of paid corporate versions of Windows 7. The released patch eliminated a problem in which receiving an update ended in an endless cycle of downloading packages from Microsoft servers.

According to journalists, only corporate users of the OS who, for one reason or another, are unable to upgrade to the current version of Windows 10 will receive the update. According to the authors, Windows 7 is still used on about 20 percent of computers in the world.

In December 2019, Microsoft announced that Windows 7 business users will continue to receive OS updates for three years. Operating system support for other users was discontinued on January 14, 2020.