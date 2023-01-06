As you know, for weeks Microsoft has found itself at a crossroads because the purchase of Activision Blizzard cannot proceed due to the disapproval of bodies such as the FTC. They have even called their document unconstitutional, something that has already been withdrawn from the final file, as it could be an offense to the government institution.

In a press release issued by the FTC last month, a lawsuit was announced against the merger, which the company USA you should pay in a timely manner to avoid a permanent acquisition lock-in. The main argument goes from Microsoft he would be committing a monopoly, mainly because he does not want to lose the saga CODE.

Here is the recent response from Microsoft, in which they claim an editorial error was made. Here the report:

The FTC has an important mission to protect competition and consumers, and we quickly updated our response to omit language that would suggest otherwise under the constitution. We initially put all potential arguments on the table internally and should have dropped these defenses before filing the lawsuit.

For now, it is presumed that the purchase would reach a conclusion in the month of March.

Editor’s note: This sudden regret could be because the word used would be illegal, perhaps it is to avoid putting another pothole on the road to cross to make the purchase. Honestly, I hope that the deal is closed, it’s already a bit tiring to hear the same thing over and over again.