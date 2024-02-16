After weeks of speculation, rumors and countless articles and publications on social networks that predicted an eventual death of the brand Xboxfinally Microsoft gave its official version regarding the business philosophy that it will have in its video game division in the medium and long term, with the intention of exploring new business opportunities.

Through a podcast in which they participated Phil Spencer (Gaming CEO), Sarah Bond (Xbox President) and Matt Booty (President of Studies and Content), cleared all doubts and made it very clear that the Xbox patent is more alive than ever. Below is the most relevant.

1) Titles for other consoles: Spencer was succinct and argued that he should not generate drama in this regard, maintaining that four productions first party They will reach other platforms and although the names were not specified, each creative studio will announce it at the appropriate time. Likewise, it was ensured that starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle They will remain exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem.

2) Game Pass: Sarah Bond confirmed that there are 34 million users, demonstrating that the subscription service remains a priority for the company. It was confirmed that all video games created by its studios will be day one in this modality, while Diablo IV It will arrive on March 28.

3) Xbox will not disappear: With more than 20 years in the market, the brand enjoys the best state of health and an example of this is the attractive financial results that this division has obtained from the sale of digital content and the ambitious merger of Activision Blizzard which was finalized last October.

4) Hardware investment: Microsoft seeks to expand the market and will continue manufacturing future platforms of video games with the intention of them being the most powerful devices and there will be news related to this topic in the Christmas season of this year.

5) New releases and preservation: During 2023 and 2024, Xbox will release 10 exclusive games and is working on others, which will be announced in the Xbox showcase scheduled for June, within the framework of the extinct E3. On the other hand, the commitment to maintain backward compatibility between consoles will persist, as has occurred to date.

The adjustments in the commercial strategy of Microsoftwill pass in a manner gradual with the intention that in the next decade the number of exclusive products for a single console will be reduced to a minimum, allowing it to maximize profits and grow its market share.

Although, it can be considered a risky bet and from which Phil Spencer argued that they will go learning on the fly, the reality is that in recent years, Xbox has broken paradigms in the entertainment industry, one of them being Game Passa subscription service that was originally criticized, but has been replicated by other competitors.