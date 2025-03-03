In 2024 the cyberattack panorama became more dangerous. Cybernetic criminals have more and more resources and are prepared for all kinds of challenges, with tactics and sophisticated tools that even challenge the giants specialized in safety.

Every day, Microsoft clients face millions of attacks, from ransomware until Phishing, attacks aimed at obtaining confidential and sensitive information. According to him Microsoft 2024 digital protection reportits clients were exposed to more than 600 groups of criminals in the web In state-nation threats, 300 cybercrime groups and 200 influence operations groups.

With the growing complexity in the global cyberamean panorama, now driven by artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft developed the Principles of access to AI. The objective of this document is to democratize access to technology in an agile and cautious way.

AI, Data Centers and Social Responsibility

At the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC) fair, held in Barcelona, ​​Microsoft presented its list of eleven principles to govern the infrastructure of its data centers and redefine artificial intelligence. When publishing this list, Microsoft undertakes to provide broad access to technology, empowering organizations and individuals around the world to develop generative systems that serve the public good.

These principles help contextualize the new investments and programs launched throughout Europe, including 5.6 billion dollars invested in 2024 in data centers and training programs in AI. There are five principles that define Microsoft’s objectives. The first is the responsibility of enabling and promoting competition, that is, enhancing the calculation of the public cloud, training fundamental models, performing updates software and improve connectivity.

Secondly, Microsoft undertakes to comply with legal obligations. The principles represent a self -regulation initiative, however, the company does not intend to supplant the rule of law or the role of regulators. “Technology laws and rules change rapidly. We recognize, like all the participants of the new AI market, that we have the responsibility to comply with our obligations, ”says the document.

Innovation and competition will require wide support and use of open source. Therefore, in its third principle, Microsoft contemplates the association with various Startups of generative, such as his collaboration with Mistral AI, the main opening artificial intelligence developer based in France. “We have invested in the necessary infrastructure to deploy and train new models. We associate ourselves with world market participants in all its forms. ”

The last principles extend the commitment of association with clients, communities and countries. New generations of technology require data centers that support competitive economies. Thus, Microsoft reiterates its proactive and constructive attitude to support widely available opportunities: “We need to be good listeners and problem solving when classifying and identifying practical steps and solutions before a new product is completed or sets.” With these initiatives, Microsoft not only seeks to lead in technological innovation, but also establish a standard of security and responsibility in the era of artificial intelligence.