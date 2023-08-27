“The cunning ones of the chippino”





It’s a bit like a pride of lions launching a campaign to raise awareness of the safety of gazelles. Who would believe it?

This is the feeling that aroused a recent speech given by Brad Smithvice chair and president of Microsoft during a business forum that took place in New Delhi to prepare for the G20 to be held in September.

The Giant’s Chief Operations Officer USA he said that “The technology industry must be careful not to repeat, in the moment of the dizzying development of Artificial Intelligence, the same mistakes it made when the era of social networks began”.

The Great Technological Chief warns us of the risks that Artificial Intelligence entails if misused. And here we are still in that “technological paternalism” that has been going on for years Bill Gates it administers to us between a prophecy of an upcoming epidemic and the destruction of the planet.

We know that catastrophism is all the rage among the wealthy in and around Silicon Valley.

They have too much money and they babble disasters from their billionaire villas.

But what exactly Microsoft who is among the promoters of Artificial Intelligence in the world, he really doesn’t fit in to preach to us.

In fact, Microsoft has already committed a sum of 1 billion dollars in 2019 to the company that manages ChatGPT, that is the most famous Artificial intelligence and is integrating it into Bing, Microsoft’s innovative search engine.

For years the Redmond company has been strongly committed to Artificial Intelligence and Smith when he talks about “not repeating the mistakes of the past” evidently speaks for his company which remained incredibly out of social media and initially also out of the Internet because Bill Gates hadn’t understood it Nothing.

For Microsoft, AI is now a formidable opportunity for revenge and one that it wants to take full advantage of.

ChatGPT was developed by OpenAI which is financed directly by the US billionaire Elon Musk, the inventor of Tesla also with over a billion dollars.

Naturally, Google is also working a lot on Artificial Intelligence with its “Bard” program which is much easier to use and does not require registration.

The fact is that too Elon Musk warned of the dangers of Artificial Intelligence and here we go back to what we said before.

The risks of AI are the same as for all technologies: if they fall into the wrong hands they can do great damage but their study and development should not be blocked for this reason.

Then the AI ​​control body should be super partes and state and not in the hands of the same private actors who are developing the products.

The United Nationsdespite their chronic inefficiency, see the case of the WHO for Covid, they would still be the ideal candidate.

The fact that all the leaders of theWorld Informatics instead they complain about the dangers it suggests that they are simply trying to market their product at the expense of the competitor’s with governments who generally do not understand anything about these things trying not to be overtaken by events and still gain visibility from the voters.

These are the usual “cunning chippinos”.

