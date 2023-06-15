The head of Xbox Game StudiosMatt Booty, has revealed that Microsoft is no longer developing exclusive first party games for Xbox One and now he is completely focused on making games for Xbox Series X|S and pc.

During the recent presentation of Xbox Games Showcaseyou may have noticed a noticeable lack of exclusive first party games from Xbox advertised for Xbox One. It turns out that Microsoft has officially left behind Xbox Oneand studies of Xbox Game Studios now they are developing games just for Xbox Series X|S and pc.

Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studiostold Axios that Xbox Game Studios has now “advanced to Generation 9” and that no internal team is working on games for the previous generation console, except to support ongoing games like Minecraft.

Booty pointed out that exclusive games from Xbox Series X|S can be played on Xbox One through Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

“This is how we will maintain support,” he said.

Earlier this week, Booty spoke more about the tricky launch of redfallsaying that Xbox could have done a better job onboarding Arkane and its developers.

Via: True Achievements

Editor’s note: I think that he Xbox One it lasted much longer than it should have. And he stayed alive for a long time even with his two successors already maturing in the market. Thanks suppose Xbox One for all the hours of play you gave us.