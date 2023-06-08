Fans have criticized both Microsoft like sony by presentation events that had little gameplay, such as the Playstation Showcase of May which mostly featured computer generated graphics in its many trailers shown.

Microsoft has told fans of Xbox don’t expect a show full of CGI when it comes to first-party gaming at your next presentation. The head of marketing XboxAaron Greenberg, said in a tweet:

“None of our first-party games on the show are fully game previews. GC. Everything is either footage from the actual game, footage from the game engine, or footage from the game with some cutscenes. Each of our trailers will be tagged so it’s hopefully clear to our fans.”

He Xbox Games Showcase and the Starfield Direct they will run for about two hours, Greenberg revealed, and will only feature video games.

“I can confirm that there will be no movie or TV show trailers on our game show,” he added.

Greenberg also said that Microsoft will not commit to a 12-month release deadline for the games shown during its presentation. This is in contrast to the approach they took at last year’s event, in which Microsoft he said that all games shown would be playable within 12 months.

That promise was broken, being Hollow Knight: Silk Song perhaps the most prominent victim. He Xbox Games Showcase will air live on June 11 at 11am Mexico City time and will be immediately followed by Starfield Direct.

