Microsoft has sent its final submission to the UK Markets and Competition Authority (CMA), stating why he believes the organization should reconsider its block on the proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard worth 69 billion dollars. In April, the CMA announced its “Final Report” on the acquisition, citing competition concerns surrounding cloud gaming in the UK.

Since then, Microsoft has defeated the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in court, has won approval from the main regulator, the European Commission, and has secured a settlement with its rival on consoles, sonyfor the provision of games of Activision in PlayStation for a decade.

The presentation of Microsoft mentions these three developments in his attempt to convince the CMA to reconsider, and mentions plans to submit a proposal for a modified merger scenario (MRSfor its acronym in English) “which would mean that the current focus on the final report and a possible final order would be superseded.” Microsoft and the CMA are currently negotiating these unannounced proposals, which would reportedly involve a divestment related to a cloud licensing deal. The CMA is the last hurdle Microsoft must exceed for the agreement to be signed. Originally, the CMA refused to approve the deal, but the Competition Appeals Tribunal (CAT) paused the appeal of Microsoft against the decision to allow both parties to negotiate a new proposal.

Then, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard postponed the merger deadline for three months to allow more time to get the merger approved CMA. Therefore, Microsoft must complete the acquisition of Activision Blizzard before October 18 or pay a multi-billion dollar reverse termination fee.

“Submissions under section 41(3) of the Act in respect of material changes of circumstances or special reasons are very rare,” the statement said. CMA in a note published today, July 31. “It is not a normal part of the process of the CMA during a period of implementation of remedial measures inquire about submissions received in response to an inquiry about a proposed commitment or order. However, in light of the guidance provided by the Competition Appeals Tribunal in this specific case, the Investigation Group has decided that it is appropriate to do so in this case.”

The CMA warned in early July that Microsoft it could face a new merger investigation when it submits its new proposal, but the company is apparently confident that the deal will finally come to fruition before October 18. The $68.7 billion deal was announced in January 2022, meaning it has so far taken 18 months to complete.

The CMA You have now invited anyone who wishes to comment on the presentation of Microsoft to get in touch. These comments must be submitted before August 4th. The CMA will make its final (final!) decision on August 29.

Via: IGN

note of editor: Will this be the end of the saga at last? Or will they add more episodes as October 18 approaches like Televisa used to do with their hit soap operas? Don’t stop tuning this website.