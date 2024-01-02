As you surely remember, one of the biggest opponents of the purchase of Activision Blizzard on Microsoft's part, it was the Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA, of the United Kingdom. Now, considering that this process has come to an end, The president of Microsoft has spoken more positively about this government body.

At the time, Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, severely questioned the CMA's decision to block the purchase of Activision Blizzard in the United Kingdom. However, during a recent interview with BBC Radio 4, Smith noted that this government body was tough, but fair. This is what he said about it:

“I certainly learned a lot personally. I wouldn't necessarily move away from all the concerns I raised when I spoke in April, but I might choose slightly different words to make my point. The CMA maintained a strict standard and I respect that. In my opinion, it was tough and fair. “This pushed Microsoft to change the acquisition we had proposed for Activision Blizzard, to spin off certain rights that the CMA was concerned about regarding cloud gaming.”

Let us remember that Microsoft could not complete the purchase of Activision Blizzard at the time, because it was pointed out that this acquisition would imply a case of monopoly in markets such as the cloud and streaming. In this way, those responsible for Xbox had to create several agreements with multiple companies to ensure that this acquisition was approved in the United Kingdom, something that at the end of the day was achieved, but not as quickly as many would surely have wished.

Editor's Note:

We have all said things we don't like. In the case of Brad Smith, this was during one of the biggest cases in the video game industry in recent years. At the end of the day, this makes it clear that most of the attacks were public relations messages, and now that this trial has concluded, there is no need to continue feigning anger about it.

