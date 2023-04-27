Brad Smith, president Of Microsoftit was said deeply disappointed in the UK following the CMA’s decision to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard: a move, explains Smith, which will have dire consequences for the country.

Understandably, Smith expressed a very critical position towards the choice made by the CMA due to monopoly risk in the cloud, explaining that in light of what happened, Microsoft may have to review your investments in the UK.

Very disappointed, convinced that it is a wrong move for Englandthe Microsoft chairman told the BBC that “there is a clear message emerging, and that is that the European Union is a much more attractive place to start a business than the UK.”

The CMA’s decision for Smith marks “arguably the darkest day of Microsoft’s 40 years in the country,” and “substantially undermines our trust in the future regarding the possibility of developing a technology business in England.”

According to the Microsoft chairman, if the UK is to attract investment and ensure that the country becomes a place where technology can not only thrive but also be born, it will have to review the role of the CMA and its antitrust bodies.

“People are shocked and upset, and their faith in technology in the UK has been rocked” by the commission’s decision.