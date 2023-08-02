Confirming a leak from last month, the special edition wireless controller Stormcloud Steam of Microsoft it features a “dynamic swirl of dark navy blue” and is “inspired by clouds and stormy skies.” Due to its design, which looks like a cloud of steam, each control will have its own unique pattern.

According to Microsoft, the controller features “embossed blue diamond pattern grips on the back” for better grip. It also comes with its own unique dynamic background, featuring animated smoke swirls, added to the console. Xbox of the player when they connect the controller for the first time.

The controller will be available from August 8th and will be priced at $69.99 / €69.99 / £64.99. Pre-sales are now available through the store Microsoft and local retailers. We can expect a price in Mexico of around $1500 pesos as usual.

A storm is coming. 🌩️🎮 You can prepare by preordering the Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition controller now: https://t.co/Qp1fUl6hhL pic.twitter.com/HX1w9pAnS6 —Xbox (@Xbox) August 1, 2023

The control Stormcloud Steam joins the existing line of colorful wireless controllers from Xboxwhich includes designs like Shock Blue, Press Network, Deep Pink, Electric Volt and Velocity Green. Microsoft has already released six new controller designs Xbox in 2023, which means that control Stormcloud Steam will be the seventh

In February, the control was revealed and launched Stellar Shift colored blue and purple, followed by control Velocity Green in March.

Red and blue editions of the control were also released in March xbox elite series 2.

In May, a control was launched Sunkissed Vibes peach and pastel blue themed, and limited edition control launched in June Starfield.

Via: GVC