Among the peripherals most used by console users are headphones or headsets. To date, Microsoft’s biggest bet to offer something of quality had been a stereo headset that connected to the remote with a cable. But it seems that the new generation of consoles and their greater ability to recreate immersive audio, has made Microsoft reconsider. And so, Microsoft presents its official Xbox wireless headset.
All the information comes from Xbox Wire, where Microsoft presents its official Xbox wireless headset, as a product that will reach the stores next March 16 at a price of € 99.99. Since it is a product with greater benefits than usual, they wanted to offer a first contact with a trailer that presents this peripheral for all Xbox consoles and Windows 10.
Play loud and clear with the Xbox Wireless Headset, and surround yourself with spatial sound technologies like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X. Auto mute and voice isolation reduce background noise and make chatting crystal clear. Its flexible, lightweight design with an adjustable headband allows for a more comfortable experience during long gaming sessions, while simply turning the headphone dials you can quickly and intuitively adjust the volume and balance between game and chat. Pair it wirelessly with your console using the Xbox Wireless Radio without the need for keys, cables or a base station. Fit your headphones with the Xbox Accessories app for a personalized audio experience. Connect to your mobile device via Bluetooth® to listen to music or chat wherever you are. *
Among the main features of these official Xbox wireless headset, we find that they are headphones that support Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS. In this way, a greater immersion in the different technologies that can involve the player more in the action is guaranteed. Surround sound systems that will take advantage of the new tools to bring that ray-tracing audio that Xbox Series X / S offer to life.
“We spent a lot of time in the audio test chambers trying to characterize and understand how headphones reproduce audio in different room settings. It is placed in your living room, game room and bedroom and we want it to sound its best for all types of audio. comments Erik García, project manager, adding that “Similarly, the team studied the game to ensure great-sounding chat and a sensitive microphone to avoid background noise.”
Regarding its characteristics, we find that up to 15 hours are guaranteed of use thanks to its battery. To this, an interesting fact is added, such as that with a 30 minute charge, a range of 4 hours can be achieved, and that full charge is reached in 3 hours, if not in use. Around the microphone, as it is a device that must also comply with the chat option, it offers a technology that allows isolating the environment very effectively and includes an auto mute function. With this, it is guaranteed that if the user does not speak, the microphone does not pick up any ambient sound.
