Competition within the industry is becoming increasingly fierce, so the different participants are making all kinds of bets to stay in the race. Undoubtedly, one of the strongest trends in recent years has to do with portable gaming devices. The success of Nintendo In this area there has been a strong echo that is even modifying the PC market with things like the famous Steam Deckhe ROG Ally and more. A few weeks ago we witnessed the attempt to PlayStation with his controversial Portal and now, it's your turn Microsoft joins the party with his own proposal. We tell you what it's about Xbox Series Switch.

This morning through a series of press releases, social media and its official website, Microsoft has revealed to Xbox Series Switchcompletely portable and autonomous console that It will be launched in fall 2024 at a suggested price of $449. At the moment, not many details were given about the device, such as its more specific technical characteristics, since it is planned that In March there is a special event in which we are told much more about it. Despite the above, in addition to knowing its price and release date, it was very strongly reported that we are facing a console that runs games nativelythat is, it is not like a PS Portal that it needs the PS5 to work or the cloud, although of course, you can play with xCloud.

“We are very happy to present to you the Xbox Series Switch, our first fully autonomous portable console that we plan to hit the market in fall 2024 at a price of $449. At the moment, we cannot tell you much more about the technical capabilities of our new device, but we assure you that all our fans will be more than happy to be able to take the great offer of Game Pass without depending on anything else.”, reads the brand's official document.

Something that, of course, came to everyone's attention as soon as the revelation was made, is the name it will carry and which, of course, makes a direct allusion to the great success of Nintendo launched in 2017. When questioned about it, a representative of Microsoft He had no problem recognizing where the inspiration had come from, ensuring that the impact of the switch has been so strong, that it has actually created a new market area that Xbox I just couldn't continue wasting it.

“We think it is an ideal name. Which Nintendo has achieved is that people associate the word 'switch' with a portable video game console, almost as happened with the Game Boy. Seeing this, our super creative marketing team said, 'why not, let's call it Xbox Series Switch'. We did a couple of tests and the truth is that we feel that it works great but to answer your question, no, not at all, we would be incapable of copying anything from Nintendo“, responded the executive in an interview for different international media.

Well there you go. We will soon be testing the Xbox Series Switch to see what it's made of. Of course, it is expected that it will not run physical games and that it will be a device that only works through downloads and of course, Game Pass. In fact, there is a strong rumor that ensures that the first units of the console will be sold within 12 months. Game Pass already included.

Fountain: Of course this is all just a joke. On behalf of the entire Atomix staff, we wish you a very happy Day of the Innocents and remember, don't believe everything you see today.