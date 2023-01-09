Microsoft has just presented a new artificial intelligence that will be known as VALL-E. This can imitate any voice, and say anything with it, from an audio sample of only three seconds. With results that could scare fans of science fiction.

Source: GitHub – Microsoft

Through a post on the GitHub site, Microsoft unveiled VALL-E, as well as details of its operation. According to themselves, this AI far exceeds the most advanced text-to-speech systems. Since it has an enormous naturalness and similarity with the voice of the original speaker. In addition to that you can give different intonations to convey different emotions.

On the same site you will find a large number of detailed examples on the capabilities of VALL-E. In all the example of the original voice is shown and then the imitation of artificial intelligence. Although it sounds a bit robotic at times, in general the result is very similar.

No word yet on whether there are any plans to make VALL-E open to the public. However, at the end of the text, Microsoft explains that there are a series of steps to follow in case this happens. As protocols to ensure that the original voice agrees with the modifications and these are not used for other reasons.

What uses could be given to this Microsoft AI?

AIs to create voices are not new, so we could give you an idea of ​​what it could do. In fact, some game developers use them as a kind of stand-in. While some voice actor is available for the dialogues, they have an AI generated voice so as not to delay the process.

Also in the world of cinema it has been used as a way to preserve an actor’s voice. As was the case with the voice of James Earl Jones in the Obi-Wan series. Since the actor is very old, they managed to capture and imitate his portrayal of Darth Vader with the help of AIs.

Source: Lucasfilm.

Unfortunately there have also been cases where technologies like this are used for negative purposes. Since AIs were sometimes used to imitate famous voices and make them say hurtful comments. This is surely why Microsoft mentioned that they will apply some protocols before releasing VALL-E to the public.

