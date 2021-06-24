After several leaks, cross rumors and even a pirated beta that circulated through clandestine sites, this Thursday Microsoft finally introduced the look and new features of Windows 11, your new PC operating system.

Those in charge of introducing the innovations of this product were the advisor company delegate, Satya Nadella, and the product manager, Panos Panay.

The premise of this new Windows 11 is look different from Windows 10, and to achieve this Microsoft introduced a series of visual changes that enhance the appearance of your start menu.

The Lives Toles, the moving squares of the menu disappear, and in their place, icons are added that serve to launch applications.

Windows 11 has windows with rounded edges.

The biggest visual change it’s on the start button with the Windows logo and access to the main applications, which are now located in the central part of the screen, something reminiscent of the position of MacOS.

Unlike before, they remained fixed in a corner, It is possible to change that position by clicking with the right button of the mouse on the taskbar, which will allow us to access its configuration.

Another detail is that the corners of the pop-up windows are not angular, but rather their edges are rounded. What’s more, Windows 11 has a true dark mode.

And to facilitate the organization of the open windows, the Snap Groups They allow you to save configurations of groupings of windows on the desktop to reuse them whenever we want.



Widgets in Windows 11

The old system

The current version of the operating system, Windows 10, was released on July 29, 2015. It is estimated that more than 1.3 billion people around the world have it installed on their computer, according to data from the company itself.

To encourage its adoption, Microsoft announced its free download for one year from its release date, for users with genuine copies of Windows 7 (SP1) or Windows 8.1 Update. In July 2015, a tool was enabled to reserve this update; This tool notified each user when the update download would be ready.

