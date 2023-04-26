Microsoft is preparing to close the acquisition of Activision regardless of ftc extension: this is claimed by some sources of the New York Post, who refer to how the Redmond house is willing to finalize the operation should the go-ahead from the CMA and the European Commission arrive.

Apparently there is optimism regarding the decisions coming from the English and European antitrust authorities, as demonstrated by the forecasts of Wedbush analysts: thanks to the work carried out with the two commissions and the concessions granted by the company.

What about the FTC? It seems that Microsoft wants to move forward in spite of the lawsuit, indeed “make them swallow the acquisition”, as a source familiar with the situation would have put it. This is because the commission judge does not have the power to issue an injunction that would block this type of transaction.

“The CMA has been the toughest regulator over the last few years in technology market operations,” the New York Post source said, implying that once that commission is convinced, everything else will be easy.

“By law, the FTC needs to raise issues of some significance to obtain an injunction, but the judge will have to consider them,” explained the source. “If Microsoft closes a deal with the British and the European Union, then the competitive concerns can be said to have been resolved, and if you’re a judge it’s not in the FTC’s favor.”