Weeks have passed in which we have been talking about a particular rumor from the world of video games, that is precisely what HiFi Rush And till Sea of ​​Thieves of Xbox will be ported to other devices, specifically speaking of nintendo switch and also PlayStation 5. And now this information that has been handled under the table continues to expand, this time with a video game that had arrived as the maximum exclusive, we are talking about neither more nor less than the latest success of Bethesda.

According to sources who have decided to remain anonymous, Microsoft is planning to port starfield for the current console sonywhich would arrive shortly after the latest expansion called Shattered Space, with new content for fans. Something that draws a lot of attention is the fact that investment is supposedly being made in development kits of PS5 so that they can develop the version and so that the fans of Bethesda in sony Don't miss the game.

But that is not all that has been shared, as there is also talk that large developments in the future could suffer the same fate, that includes Indiana Jones and the Great Circlewhich is being created by Machine Gameswho have been involved with the reboot of Wolfenstein. Although it is possible that it is a delayed launch as in the case of starfieldthat is, it is launched in sony when a little more than a year has passed since landing in Xbox and Game Pass.

Returning to HiFi Rushsources assure that the game reaches more platforms in the first quarter of this year, pointing out that Microsoft will give the news in a few more weeks, and suggests that the revelation could occur during the rumored NintendoDirect of February. However, it could also be a Shadow Drop, and only a trailer would be released confirming that it can now be purchased on rival consoles that can now be allies.

Remember that starfield Is available in Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Xbox ERa

Editor's note: It is slightly contradictory that at the time it was sworn and extra sworn that Microsoft Game Studios games would not come out on other consoles and now they do the complete opposite. Well, at least Hi-Fi Rush will have the potential for a physical release, even if it's not for the masses, I mean I'm sure Limited Run will put it on sale.