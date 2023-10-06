According to a source who spoke to The Verge, the company Xbox is considering Friday, October 13 as the possible closing date to acquire Activision Blizzard King for 68.7 billion dollars. The deal still depends on a final decision made by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is the last major hurdle to closing the deal.

The CMA announced last month that it had provisionally agreed to allow the deal, following changes to the terms. He then opened a consultation, the deadline for which ends today, after which he will make a final decision.

This decision is expected to be made next week and is expected to favor Microsoftmeaning you will finally be free to complete the deal and acquire Activision Blizzard.

The CMA initially blocked the acquisition in April due to concerns about its impact on the nascent cloud gaming market.

Microsoft attempted to restructure its acquisition proposal by agreeing to sell cloud streaming rights to Ubisoftwhich led to the CMA to start a new merger investigation.

This move seemed to be enough to satisfy the CMAwhich published a new interim decision in September saying it was now satisfied with the terms of the deal.

“Although the CMA has identified limited residual concerns with the new agreement, Microsoft has proposed solutions that CMA has tentatively concluded that they should address these issues,” said the CMA at that moment. He added: “Although the restructured deal is substantially different from the previous transaction and largely addresses most of the concerns, the CMA has limited residual concerns that certain provisions in the sale of cloud streaming rights Activision to Ubisoft they could be circumvented, rescinded or not applied. “To address these concerns, Microsoft has offered solutions to ensure that the terms of the sale of copyrights Activision to Ubisoft are applicable for the CMA. The CMA has tentatively concluded that this additional protection should resolve those residual concerns.”

