Microsoft is set to defend its beleagured $69bn Activision Blizzard deal at a “last-ditch” meeting with the EU next week.

The behind-closed-doors session was confirmed by Microsoft to Reuters, and will take place in Brussels on Tuesday, 21st February.

According to ReutersMicrosoft is expected to offer remedies after the hearing takes place.

Microsoft’s meeting comes after strong opposition to the deal from three major regulators: the FTC in the US, the EU’s European Commission, and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.

Each regulator has expressed concern over Microsoft owning Activision Blizzard cash cow Call of Duty, and the impacts this could have on Xbox as a console maker, subscription seller and cloud gaming provider.

Microsoft, meanwhile, has continued to argue that the deal is best for gamers and the industry at large, where it trails Sony in terms of console reach.

To date, Microsoft has already tried to soothe regulator reservations by stating it has offered a 10-year deal to Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.

But clearly, Microsoft’s efforts to date have not been enough to assuage concern. Most recently, the UK’s CMA made it clear it expected further concessions such as a structural change to the deal: for example, Microsoft only buying Activision Blizzard’s mobile arm King, or only being able to buy Activision Blizzard after a sale of Call of Duty to another company.

Ahead of convincing the CMA, the stage is now set for Microsoft to first try and win around the EU, as various deadlines to get the deal done approach.