Little by little, companies and developers are planning and confirming events to present their next novelties. Now, everything seems to indicate that it is Microsoft’s turn, since the company would be planning a Age of Empires 4 event for April 10 according to GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, showing us news of the legendary real-time strategy video game.

It has been a long time since Microsoft first showed us an image of Age of Empires 4, leaving fans of the saga and the genre amazed by those times. However, little news has been known of this title so far, since, according to Jeff Grubb, “the event would be announced very soon”.

Microsoft plans an Age of Empires 4 event for April 10

In this video, we can see Jeff Grubb of GamesBeat talking about various topics regarding what awaits us this year in terms of presentations. At a certain point, he begins talking about Microsoft and his planned event for Age Of Empires 4. “If you are a fan of Age of Empires I would be excited ”, Grubb says at one point, adding that “The event will be announced very soon.”

As it counts GamingboltRecent reports have indicated that the company that owns Xbox has several events planned for the next few months, including E3, which could somewhat corroborate the April event. If Jeff Grubb is correct, we should hear from Microsoft very soon.

Age of Empire 4 is currently in development for PC, but since Microsoft they have not completely closed the door to a future version of the title for Xbox. However, the company is focused on its highest priority, the PC version.