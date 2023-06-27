













In the email that was written in December 2019, Matt Booty discussed this strategy. ‘Microsoft is in a position to be able to put Sony out of business‘. He also assured that they would not mind losing two or three billion dollars to prevent companies like Sony from becoming ‘the Disney of games’.

Given this revelation, a spokesperson for the company behind Xbox said that these messages are 25 months old. In addition to this, they never implemented a similar strategy and it only remained in words. Finally, he assured that these messages have nothing to do with the current acquisition.

The new evidence also showed that Microsoft targeted other studios for its acquisition. Among them is IO Interactive, Bungie and Sega. This is in accordance with some statements that ensured that they had not finished buying studios. However, they will have to wait while the purchase of Activision – Blizzard is resolved.

When will we know the judgment determination between Microsoft and the FTC?

The trial between Microsoft and the FTC is currently continuing, but it is arguably nearing completion. After all, the result is expected to be announced during the first week of July. Although of course there is still the situation with the UK regulatory body, who blocked the purchase.

One of the most discussed points in this purchase is call of duty and the possibility of making it exclusive. The company repeatedly said that they saw no point in making it exclusive. For those who are waiting for the saga on Xbox Game Pass, even if the purchase is completed, they will have to wait until 2025 for it to be in the catalog. Since it could not appear earlier due to pre-existing agreements.

