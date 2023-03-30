Microsoft has been exploring the possibility of designing a control to Xbox with a touch screen which will allow access to various functions. According to various reports, a recent patent for Xbox describes a controller that could save a player’s custom loadouts, which could be accessed through its built-in touch screen.

As shown in the image below, the touch screen could also be used to track and display player performance in the game, and to access social networking features.

The image suggests that the touchscreen could also be used to access audio settings and display the controller’s charge level. The patent reportedly mentions compatibility with external devices such as mobile phones via an app.

Microsoft released its latest wireless controller Xbox, Velocity Green, earlier this month. And on Tuesday, the company revealed two new colors for its range of wireless controllers from xbox elite series 2. the versions Vibrant Red and Blue controller are available to pre-order now for $139.99 USD, ahead of their April 11 release. These products are similar to the controller Elite Series 2 original in black, but they come with fewer accessories and are cheaper.

Via: VGC