Microsoft received Internal Revenue Service Proposed Adjustment Notifications for an additional tax payment of $28.9 billion, the company reported in a Form 8-K filing on Wednesday.

Microsoft said the dispute concerns the distribution of the company’s profits between countries and jurisdictions between 2004 and 2013. It claimed that up to $10 billion in taxes the company has already paid are not reflected in the adjustments proposed by the IRS.

Microsoft plans to challenge the notices through the administrative appeals process of the IRS and is willing to resort to judicial procedures if necessary.

“Microsoft does not agree with these proposed adjustments and will seek an appeal within the IRS, a process that is expected to last several years,” the company said in its presentation. “We believe that we have always followed the rules of the IRS and paid the taxes we owe in the United States and around the world.”

Microsoft stated that, as of September 30, 2023, it believes its provisions for income tax contingencies are adequate.

Via: CNBC

