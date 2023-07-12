Shares of Activision rose 10 percent on the news, as the United States and Britain were the only countries opposing what could be Microsoft’s biggest deal ever and in the history of the video game industry. Microsoft shares rose 64 cents to $332.47.

US District Court Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley rejected President Joe Biden’s administration’s claim that the deal would harm consumers by giving Microsoft, owner of the Xbox gaming platform, exclusive access to Activision games including the best-selling “Call of Duty”.

Shortly after the US judge’s decision, Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority said it was ready to consider Microsoft’s proposals to address monopoly concerns in Britain, suggesting that the two parties might reach a solution.

Eliminate competition

The US Federal Trade Commission said Microsoft would be able to use Activision games to drive competitors like Nintendo and Sony out of competition, which Corley rejected.

“The FTC did not appear likely to succeed in its assertion that the combined company would likely pull Call of Duty from Sony’s PlayStation platform, or that its ownership of Activision games would significantly reduce competition in the video game and cloud gaming market,” the judge said.

The court gave the committee until Friday to appeal the decision.

The gaming market is expected to increase 36 percent over the next four years to $321 billion, according to estimates from PricewaterhouseCoopers, a professional services firm.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company is grateful for the “quick and comprehensive” decision. He also said on Twitter that his focus would now be on looking at changes that could be made to the deal to address the UK Competition and Markets Authority’s concerns.

To address the authority’s concerns, Microsoft agreed to license Call of Duty to competitors, including through a 10-year contract with Nintendo, contingent upon the completion of the merger deal.