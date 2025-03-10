03/10/2025



Microsoft has chosen Barcelona to locate a digital sales hub that service to companies located in thirteen European countriesas reported by the technology company in a statement on Monday.

In addition to Spain, the intention of the new open sales center in Barcelona is to support in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland.

To do this, the company has explained that it will initially have 44 employees, which will be expanded until about 250 In the coming months.

Microsoft looks for different profiles

The 44 employees who will work at the beginning of the center are of nine different nationalities, while a 59% of them are women. In addition, the company will serve ten different languages ​​(Spanish, German, Dutch, French, Italian, Portuguese, Norwegian, Danish, Swedish and Finn).

Also, the company has announced that it is recruiting professionals with different profiles To cover open positions, including technical specialists, Cloud architects and solution specialists. All labor offers are available in your Employment Website.

Microsoft Iberia companies, David Fernández, has assured that the choice of Barcelona as the headquarters of the new sales center is a commitment to “support the development of digital talent available in the area.” Fernández also highlighted the intention of reinforcing the city’s appeal as «Professional Attraction Pole of all of Europe ».

In this sense, the company has indicated that Barcelona is “one of the most vibrant cities in generation and attraction of digital talent.”