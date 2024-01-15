Microsoft introduced AI-powered features to the enterprise sector in November, but surprisingly, just two months later, the company is extending availability to consumers as well. Making its US debut is Copilot Pro, a $20 monthly subscription that offers access to AI-enhanced features within Office apps, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Additionally, this subscription offers priority access to OpenAI's latest models and the ability to create your own custom GPT Copilot.

If you're already a Microsoft 365 Personal or Home subscriber, by adding $20 per month (per user), you can immediately unlock Copilot Pro in Office apps on Mac, Windows, and iPad. These new features include the ability to generate entire PowerPoint presentations from a simple prompt, similar to a virtual assistant, and enable interactive experiences with Copilot within Word, allowing you to rephrase paragraphs, generate text and summarize documents. Copilot will also be available on Outlook.com to help with email processing, while a preview version will be available on Excel for data analysis, chart generation and more. Most of the features previously reserved for businesses in recent months will now become accessible to consumers, with the notable exception of the ability to invoke Copilot to generate a PowerPoint presentation based on a Word document. This feature will not yet be available for the consumer version, as it does not use Microsoft's Graph technology. In addition to Office integration, Copilot Pro will also offer access to the latest OpenAI templates, improvements to the Image Creator (formerly Bing Image Creator), and the ability to create your own custom Copilot GPT.

If you are not already a Microsoft 365 subscriber, you can still subscribe to Copilot Pro to get priority access to GPT-4 Turbo within Copilot. This will ensure faster performance even during busy periods and the ability to switch between the various models. Additionally, Copilot Pro will further improve imaging with OpenAI's DALL-E models, introduce a new panoramic image format, and improve photo quality. Going forward, your subscription will also include a new tool called Copilot GPT Builder, which will allow you to customize your Copilot GPT, following the model previously launched for businesses last year. Microsoft is aiming this new Copilot Pro subscription to meet the needs of more advanced users, similar to how OpenAI offers its ChatGPT subscription, which guarantees priority access and the latest version of templates.

Additionally, Microsoft announced that it is opening up Copilot for Microsoft 365 to more businesses. Initially, this offering required a minimum of 300 users for larger businesses, but Microsoft has now removed this limitation, allowing most business customers to sign up for $30 per user per month.