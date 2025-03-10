Microsoft has opened a digital sales center in Barcelona With the aim of serving companies located in thirteen European countries, including, in addition to Spain, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland. Technology plans to hire a total of 250 people.

As reported by the multinational on Monday in a statement, the initial template is 44 people, 59% of them women. The company is recruiting professionals with different profiles, including technical specialists, architects Cloud and solution specialists, to cover open positions.

The center will offer its services in ten languages, including Spanish, German and Norwegian; and the workers hired to date are of nine different nationalities. The director of companies of Microsoft Ibérica, David Hernándezhas highlighted the “attraction” of Barcelona “as an attraction pole of professionals from the technology area throughout Europe.”

According to the latest report Digital Talent Overviewprepared by Mobile World Capital, Barcelona has more than 122,000 digital professionalshaving incorporated 13,500 new ICT specialists in 2023, which represents an increase of more than 12% compared to the previous year. During the past year, more than 5,000 foreign professionals were incorporated into companies located in the city and, in fact, one in three digital professionals comes from other places, according to the conclusions of the report.