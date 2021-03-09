Already last year, the video game industry was surprised by an acquisition that has resonated until this week. Microsoft bought Bethesda, adding a large number of studios to its Xbox Game Studios infrastructure. Little by little the merger plans have become known, making time while the markets accepted the transaction. Today it is official and with it, Microsoft officially welcomes Bethesda.

The networks are on fire for this movement, which today seems more official than ever. From Microsoft, the head of the Xbox division, Phil Spencer, He wanted to share this moment with all the followers of this ecosystem. To do this, a tweet that links to the official statement of Xbox Wire, where Microsoft officially welcomes Bethesda.

Today we officially welcome Bethesda to Team Xbox. Our goal is to empower the teams across Bethesda to create their greatest work and to learn from them as we deliver more games to more players around the world. Our work together begins now. https://t.co/Ul0jJ41Dr0 – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) March 9, 2021

Microsoft officially welcomes Bethesda

The most interesting thing about the image that heads this news is that you can see that Bethesda games are integrated into the list of large licenses that are part of Xbox Game Studios. And it is that now, to studies like The Coalition, 343 Industries, Turn 10, Ninja Theory and others, there are added, neither more nor less, than a total of 8 new studies, with names like Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog, and Roundhouse Studios.

Now that everything is official, we can start working together to bring more great games to everyone. With each step toward this moment, I have been inspired and motivated by the creativity, insight, and community focus first and foremost from the talented people at Bethesda. Our goal is to provide these teams with the best foundation to do their best work and learn from them as we continue to build Xbox into an inclusive platform for all gamers.

The main beneficiary of this acquisition is the end user, however, if there is a platform that benefits from the arrival of Bethesda, it is the one that has the Xbox Game Pass service. In the statement they make it clear that “Players should know that Xbox, PC and Game Pass consoles will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games”, knowing that “As fans and creators alike, Bethesda understands the potential of Xbox Game Pass.” . The text is even more direct when the phrase is initialed saying that this alliance will allow to include “Some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players”.

And that is where there is a great debate right now, the exclusivity of Bethesda projects, and above all, of some of those licenses that they handle. The nuance indicates that there will be exclusive games, and there could also be those that are not. The arrival at Xbox Game Studios has a clear intention of giving freedom, indicating that “It is vitally important that Bethesda continues to make games as it always has.”

Thank you to all of our players for joining us on this incredible journey and to the millions of Bethesda fans around the world. Now that we are a team, we can start working together on the future that lies ahead. We will have more to share on what’s next for our teams later this year.

Similarly, the letter to the community where Microsoft officially welcomes Bethesda, quotes the recently deceased Robert A. Altman, Founder of ZeniMax Media, giving value to their work. “Robert deeply believed in the power of games and we are privileged to continue his work by joining forces with the teams he built and led over many years,” deeply regretting not being able to work with him as of this moment when Microsoft and Bethesda join forces to build many new experiences.

In fact, it seems that this presentation plan is still being maintained through a new Inside Xbox where it could be explained what plan there is after making this acquisition official. We will be attentive to any information that can confirm this event, scheduled for the end of March.