Microsoft responded in an official manner to the decision of theftc extension to block theacquisition of Activision Blizzard bringing it to court, through the voice of Brad Smith, the vice president of the company, who sent an official note to the newspaper The Verge.

Smith: “We continue to believe this deal will expand competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers. We’ve been committed to addressing competition issues since day one, including offering earlier this week to make concessions at the proposal of the FTC. While we believe that peace deserves a chance, we have full confidence in our positions and are happy to be able to explain them in court.”

Frank X. Shaw, the corporate vice president of communications at Microsoft, also thought of adding some context to the situation, who posted on Twitter the link to a document discussing how Microsoft is committed to growing the gaming community.

The fact remains that for now the FTC seems to have embraced Sony’s position, namely that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard represents a risk for the video game market, despite the constant reassurances of Phil Spencer and his cohorts.