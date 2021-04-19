It has taken time, but it seems that little by little the day is approaching when users of Windows 10 PC and Apple devices will be able to access one of the most interesting emerging services. We talk about xCloud, or how they have come to present today from Microsoft, Xbox Cloud Gaming for Windows 10 and Apple. And it is something that serves as an advance to a final version, since what has to be announced today is that if you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber you could have access to the xCloud beta for Windows 10 and Apple devices.
We had already been attending to juicy information about the arrival of xCloud to PC, even the application that gave access to the service was filtered. In the same way, a response was expected to the problems that Microsoft had with Apple to deploy this service.
We explain how to download the Xbox Game Streaming application from PC and play xCloud
Once all these problems are solved, all the information comes from Xbox Wire, where first-hand information has been offered for interested subscribers. For now, it is announced that the beta of xCloud for Windows 10 and Apple devices will be for a limited time and exclusively for subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Starting tomorrow, invitations will begin to be sent to a series of lucky subscribers, as a first advance for what will be a more open test phase.
The limited beta is our time to test and learn; We will continually send more invites to players in the 22 supported countries, evaluate feedback, continue to improve the experience, and add support for more devices. Our plan is to quickly iterate and open up to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months so that more people have the opportunity to play Xbox in whole new ways.
One of the big tests that they will carry out in this test phase is to test the functionality of the service to be able to run on web browsers, such as Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari. In this way, it seeks “Power to connect humanity and our mission is to make games more accessible to people around the world”. Thanks to this, those who enter the beta of xCloud for Windows 10 and Apple will be able to access more than 100 games from their browser. Now, there are requirements for all who are going to accept and it is “A controller compatible with Bluetooth or USB” but also “They can use custom touch controls for more than 50 games to start playing and testing.”
Those who receive an invite only need to.In the early stages of the beta, we will focus on tweaking the features and creating a consistent experience across all platforms, while ensuring that the games run at their best. For more information on how to play the game, an up-to-date list of supported devices, and release notes, visit our support center.
The service that Microsoft intends to implement with xCloud, now also presented as Xbox Cloud Gaming wants to cover more than 3,000 million players around the world. Opening the doors to new platforms, such as computers with Windows 10 and iOS, to those who already have Android, can be vital to get the service to market and get it out of the test phase in which it is now in each case. We will have to wait to see if this limited beta phase is short and they manage to expand to more users in the coming weeks.
