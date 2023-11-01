The official warned that multinational companies may halt research and development activities in Israel.

Tomer Simon, chief scientist at Microsoft Israel’s Research and Development Center, said he expressed his concerns in a letter to Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi but did not receive a response.

Accordingly, Simon published his letter in the Calcalist economic newspaper, on Wednesday, saying that this is his personal opinion and does not represent Microsoft, which is one of hundreds of multinational companies operating in Israel.

“The country must create a positive outlook so that multinational companies continue to grow,” Simon said, noting that for every technology job there are five other jobs created, which supports the Israeli economy.

He added, “There is a great danger here. Israel cannot return to producing only oranges. Without high technology, we will return to a third world economy.”