The arrival of artificial intelligence within Windows it will also be reflected on keyboardapparently, as Microsoft recently announced the upcoming launch of peripherals with dedicated button for Copilot.

In some new official keyboards for Windows PCs you will therefore find a key specifically dedicated to the use of Copilot, the new virtual assistant based on artificial intelligence which will probably have increasingly wider use in future versions of the Microsoft operating system.

As the video above demonstrates, the button in question bears the Copilot symbol and will be used to quickly call up AI support.

As reported by Microsoft, this is the “first significant change to the Windows PC keyboard for almost three decades”, just to make it clear how much the company is focusing on the integration of the new system.