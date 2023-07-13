For a few days it seems that the rumors of the new nintendoswitch they’ve grown quite a bit, and that’s because there’s been a lot of talk about it being launched before the end of the company’s fiscal year. And now, new information emerges during the courts in which Microsoft the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

Within the archives the agreement continues to be established that Xbox will give you 10 years of wearing call of duty to consoles from the Japanese company, this with games that adapt to its capabilities. And it is emphasized that in this generation the first of these games would not be launching, but it will be done in the new version.

Here is what is mentioned in the paragraphs of the file:

With this it is stipulated that we are getting closer to the disclosure of said device, because even companies like Blizzard They have talked about it, including that it will have power to generate ps4 and Xbox One. And that it will be a matter of time before we see its revelation in a direct or direct way as they did in their time with Wii.

for now, Nintendo He has not come out to rule on the statements.

Via: Reddit

Editor’s note: Hopefully they will reveal to us what the future of Nintendo is, but I imagine that we will have to wait until games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, among others that were announced for 2024, have come out first. Well, the revelation of a new Switch would indicate the decline in sales at Christmas.