Currently buying Activision Blizzard by Microsoft continues its course, something that has made Xbox fans happy, but has also worried fans of PlayStation. And it is that with this purchase, important franchises such as call of duty they would be missing, although apparently the company does not care that it continues to be present in sony.

In a recent interview, the company USA commented to the middle of New York Times that they had offered sony an agreement in which the saga of CODE it would be available on your console for at least 10 years until some renewal. However, it seems that PlayStation He rejected the proposal, since he did not mention anything about it.

Apparently referring to the 10-year offer, the head of the games of Microsoft, Phil Spencerhe told the podcast decoder of The Verge the next:

I think this idea of ​​writing a contract that says the word ‘forever’ is kind of silly, but making a longer-term commitment that Sony would be comfortable with, that the regulators would be comfortable with, I have no problem with that. .

It is worth commenting that the regulatory body for United Kingdom He commented at the time that he considers that call of duty is important enough that you lose access to it, which could significantly affect your sony in revenue and user base.

Remember that the purchase agreement of Activision Blizzard still has no conclusion.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It seems that the tantrum for Call of Duty does not end, the truth is, it is better that the deal is already closed so that we change the subject. It will depend on whether or not Sony decides to sign for the series to remain on PlayStation.