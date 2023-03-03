Microsoft is working a lot on its AI which to tell the truth promises very well! For years Bing has been in some ways the black sheep of browsers, but with the brand new chat, web searches have become much easier and above all usable. Today we are here to tell you about the Bing chatbot personality. If you are curious, stay with us and you will certainly not be disappointed!

Microsoft now lets you choose the personality of the Bing chatbot!

There are big news regarding the integrated chat in the Bing browser. If you remember correctly, Microsoft had recently tweaked the responses of its bot. Today, however, he has decided to go one step further allowing you to choose between three different options:

Balanced

Creative

Accurate

For example, if you choose creativity, the chatbot’s answers will be “original and extravagant”, while obviously the closer you get to the “Precise” mode, the more the chatbot will try to get straight to the point, giving you sober answers and without room for doubts and perplexities.

In short, to us this final solution seems very apt, like this each user can customize own experience, avoiding always being subject to the rude answers that very often happened with the bot. We will keep you updated in case of further news on this AI which, as you can see here, is constantly subject to news and only for the moment we will give you an appointment for the next article!