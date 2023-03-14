Microsoft is no longer trying to reach an agreement with Sony to keep the Call of Duty series on the Japanese multinational’s consoles. The confirmation of the total break between the two companies came from the president of Microsoft Brad Smith on the sidelines of an interview granted to the Wall Street Journal to announce the agreement reached with Boosteroid to bring the Call of Duty series to its cloud gaming service.

Smith specifically told the WSJ that the two companies have not reached a formal agreement and are not currently negotiating for Call of Duty. Sony of its own did not comment on Microsoft’s words. In any case, the disagreements on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard should be clear to everyone by now, so much so that Sony has not even denied what was reported by an Activision executive, according to which Jim Ryan declared that he is not interested in reaching agreements, but only stopping the acquisition.