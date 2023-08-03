Microsoft it is certainly one of the most important companies in the sector and needs no introduction. The company offers services of all kinds to users but unfortunately it is not always all rosy, and often the services are also exploited by ill-intentioned phishing attempts.

Microsoft: new phishing attempt via Teams!

The company said it discovered a new phishing attempt by a group of hackers called Midnight Blizzard, who had stolen some Microsoft 365 accounts in the past. Using these stolen accounts and renaming them with a credible subdomain (onmicrosoft.com ), the bad guys started to send messages to gain users’ trust.

The targets are important organisations, such as government organizations, NGOs, IT services and other communication companies and more. Since the contact would appear to be that of technical support, hackers try to trick victims by then asking for the credentials and temporary code in case of two-factor verification.

Fortunately, the company declares that for the moment they have been the ones to fall into the trap less than 40 organizations worldwide, a small number of all attempts. Obviously this attempt does not concern individual users like us, but we remind you that this kind of scam is now the order of the day so always keep your eyes open and don’t leave sensitive credentials or data easily!