Brad Smith, the president of Microsoftsaid the company has reached an agreement with Boosteroid, a company with its own service cloud gamingto grant the arrival of call of Duty and its other games in the service. Of course, this is a move aimed at convincing the international antitrust bodies to give the green light to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for about 70 billion dollars.

Microsoft said that booster is the largest independent cloud gaming company on the market, currently with around four million users worldwide, including the European Union and the United Kingdom. The ten-year deal will allow Boosteroid to have Call of Duty in its catalog so that its users can stream it. This is Microsoft’s third Call of Duty pre-acquisition deal, after those with Nintendo and Nvidia.

The deal with Nintendo foresees the launch of Call of Duty also on the consoles of Mario’s house, while the one with Nvidia foresees the arrival of the PC versions of its games on GeForce Now, the subscription service of the hardware manufacturer.

Microsoft’s strategy is manifest in the sense that it was Brad Smith himself to declare in an interview granted to the Wall Street Journal that the company wants through these agreements the will of Microsoft to increase the user base of Call of Duty, in the event that the acquisition goes through.

Smith: “If the only argument against is that Microsoft will take Call of Duty off the other platforms, and now we have signed contracts that will bring the series to many more devices and many more platforms, it will be difficult to prove it in court.” Smith’s words are particularly interesting, because they show how Microsoft is not only trying to get the approval of the antitrust bodies, but also to create a defensive barricade in anticipation of the showdown in court.