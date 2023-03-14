Continues the story that sees the protagonist Microsoft and Activision for an acquisition that would mark the history of the gaming world: while waiting for the deal to materialize, the companies are carrying out various collaborations.

After the official agreement with Nintendo, Microsoft has announced that another service has reached a ten-year agreement with the next proprietary hardware house of Activision Blizzard.

Let’s talk about boostera company that allows over 4 million players to take advantage of cloud titles directly from their PC.

As reported by this note presented on the Microsoft website, the Ukrainian company will be able to make the Activision Blizzard titles available for its users once the negotiations are completed.

The news was met with we fervently excite by insiders (and not only): the CEO of BoostroidsIvan Shvaichenko said:

We appreciate Microsoft’s continued commitment to Ukraine and will work together on an initiative to support our local game development community to further invest in the country’s economic recovery

We also report the words of the Deputy Prime Minister of UkraineMykhailo Fedorov: