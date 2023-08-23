Not long ago, a Microsoft deal was reopened with the trade regulator in Great Brittany, where they are seeking approval so they can buy from Activision Blizzard, something that was denied once again. However, the case that has been opened shows that this time they could give the new go-ahead thanks to a company that has become involved.

That slight change of heart was UbisoftGiven the Xbox decided to sell a large part of the rights to the game in the cloud, making it known that they do not want to monopolize this sector of the market, and that leads us to give themselves additional time to make their final decision. The same should not happen this year, otherwise, those of redmond You should plan to go ahead with your purchase excluding the UK.

This is what the original document that was released recently said:

The CMA has confirmed today that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, as originally proposed, cannot go ahead.

Given the refusal, Microsoft showed the above with Ubisoft, and now it is suggested that they have until October 18 to reach their respective verdict, which now looks positive, since there are no excuses for taking the entire cloud market. However, the CMA could find another but how was the part of Cloud that was taken as absurd.

Via: gov uk

Editor’s note: This agreement is already taking longer than necessary, we are already going for two years and they do not come to anything. If planola CMA remains with a “no”, leave it out and finally close the purchase.