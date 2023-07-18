The appeal of Microsoft against Britain’s blockade of its $69 billion dollar acquisition by Activision Blizzard it was formally stayed by a London court on Monday, to give the parties more time to resolve the dispute.

Microsoft, Activision and Britain’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), had requested a two-month stay of the case after the CMA said it would consider an amended agreement proposed by Microsoft. The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) ruled on Monday that the full hearing of the appeal of Microsoftwhich was due to start on July 28, should be postponed.

Judge Marcus Smith said he was prepared to postpone next week’s hearing if the CMA explained why it believes there has been a material change in circumstances or a special reason justifying its request for adjournment.

The judge also asked the CMA to set out any new consultation process “so that everyone is clear on how it will work.” In April, the CMA became the first major regulator to block the maker’s takeover of “call of dutyciting concerns about the competitive impact of cloud gaming.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also opposed the merger, but suffered a major defeat last week when a federal court rejected the FTC’s request to temporarily halt the deal.

In Britain, the CMA’s final report is usually the last word. Companies cannot offer solutions after publication and their only recourse is the CAT. But last week, less than an hour after a US federal court ruled the deal could go ahead, the CMA said it may take another look at a modified proposal. Later, he claimed that a restructured deal could satisfy his concerns, subject to a new investigation.

All parties requested a two-month pause in the case at CAT, which, according to CMA lawyers, will allow “the CMA and the parties to engage quickly and constructively in relation to the proposals for Microsoft“.

David Bailey, an attorney representing the CMA, told the court that the FTC’s initial defeat was “not part of the CMA’s reasoning” when it decided to consider a new agreement.

He added: “Based on discussions to date, both parties, Microsoft and the CMA, are confident that Microsoft’s notification of a restructured transaction is capable of addressing the concerns that the CMA has identified.” The lawyer of MicrosoftMr Daniel Beard said: “The UK is the only obstacle to closing (the deal) and speed is of the essence.”

Via: Reuters

Editor’s note: This is already a pure formality, with the time they now have, they will only submit what they request and the authorization will be processed.