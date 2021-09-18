Microsoft may continue with the construction of a data center in the Noord-Holland municipality of Hollands Kroon. The municipality of Hollands Kroon will let you know this on Friday following a report by the FD. Construction has been halted for months due to permit problems.

Microsoft started construction in 2020, but did not have all the permits in order at that time. The province of Noord-Holland ordered the tech company to stop construction earlier this year, until the papers were in order.

The North Sea Canal Area Environment Agency, the authority that grants permits for construction in the province of North Holland, has now determined that Microsoft may continue with the construction, pending a final permit. The service says it expects Microsoft to receive a final license.

Data centers have been dividing local politics for years: their construction is controversial, because the centers use a lot of electricity. The municipality of Hollands Kroon says it is satisfied that Microsoft can continue with the construction. “That is good for regional employment and the economy,” said a spokesman. “It’s true that the data centers use a lot of power, that’s a given. We have to deal with that for now.”

There are two large data centers in the municipality of Hollands Kroon, one from Google, the other from Microsoft. According to a spokesperson for the municipality, these are the largest data centers in the Netherlands. There is only one data center of a comparable size in Eemshaven in Groningen.

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on September 18, 2021