Something that many users have asked for is the improvement of the user interface on Xbox consoles, and it seems that Microsoft could be preparing a full Xbox dashboard update. New generation xbox consoles have been on the market for 4 months now. And although the dashboard they use is totally renewed, it was launched a month before. Some users have even asked, for example, that the user interface work at 4K.
Microsoft maintains the user interface between Windows and Xbox with a fairly similar design, with large blocky squares and a mosaic-like dashboard that’s not far from the Windows 10 start menu. But it looks like Microsoft might be preparing a full Xbox dashboard update, which would mean a complete overhaul and a redesign of the dashboard used by consoles.
2020 UI – October
Microsoft may be preparing a full Xbox dashboard update
The idea that Microsoft might be preparing a full Xbox dashboard update is actually speculation based primarily on the resemblance between the Xbox dasboard and the Windows start menu, and also the biannual updates that receives Windows. An update is coming to Windows which promises to completely renew the interface, to the point that it will feel like Windows 11.
If Microsoft intends to keep its core systems similar this implies that it is likely that the Xbox dashboard updates along with the Windows interface, so we could see a partial update in the next few months to align with that aesthetic change to Windows. This of course is nothing more than speculation that to be true we must accept this interface similarity as something that Microsoft wants to preserve. However, Microsoft has us used to constant UI changes.
