It looks like Microsoft is considering introducing cheaper, ad-supported tiers of its Xbox Game Pass.

That’s according to a survey Microsoft recently circulated to players, inviting views about the current Xbox Game Pass subscription and querying if we’d be willing to accept adverts if the subscription payment was lower.

An unsourced screenshot, written in Spanish and shared on ResetEra (via VGC), alleges that Microsoft is surveying players and exploring a tier-like system – similar to that of Ubisoft+ and Sony’s PS Plus – by inviting them to “consider hypothetical subscriptions”.

The hypothetical family plan looks to be offering the full benefits of the current Xbox Game Pass service for five users across consoles and PC for €22 a month, while the €3 plan would essentially give a single individual an Xbox Live Gold-like plan that delays access to Microsoft’s first-party games for six months after release and would run warns before you play a game from the XGP library.

ICYMI, Xbox addressed its conspicuous absence from the recent The Game Awards, promising that despite appearances, 2023 will be an “incredibly exciting year” for its fans.

Resharing Microsoft’s promotional Game Pass reel, Xbox exec Aaron Greenberg stated the team has “a lot planned to show and share” for next year.

“Appreciate folks are eager to learn and see more,” he wrote at the time. “Timing is always key, but don’t worry, you will not have to wait too long for what’s next from us.”

